Snowbird Brown is In the Hospital — But Why?
The Brown family, stars of Alaskan Bush People on the Discovery Channel, is returning for a 14th season this fall. Since losing the family patriarch in early 2021 and enduring a fire that tore through their property, they are seeking a return to their “bush way of living.”
In the promo for Season 14, we can see the family back on the mountain, still coping with the loss of Billy Brown. There was some concern among fans of the show regarding whether or not the Discovery Channel would bring the show back after Billy Brown’s passing.
Unfortunately, it looks like there is a medical scare in the Brown family once again.
What happened to Snowbird?
During the promo for Season 14 of Alaskan Bush People, Snowbird is in the hospital and hooked up to an IV. She can be seen crying and scared about the medical issue she’s facing.
Her sister Rain says, “I just wish it was me,” to which Snowbird replies, “I got this.” Since the preview for Season 14 was fairly vague, fans of the show will have to tune in and see what’s causing Snowbird’s sickness.
According to spoilers from the Discovery Channel, Snowbird’s sickness could affect her fertility.
What can fans expect in Season 14?
Ami Brown, wife of the late Billy Brown, can be heard saying that life is uncertain and precious. She says that the family is in for some big changes, saying this is “a new chapter…more like a new book.”
During filming, Bear Brown married longtime love interest Raiven Adams, and it appears as though Noah Brown is taking flying lessons. Clearly, there’s a lot going on in this upcoming season that fans will be able to talk about.
Check out new episodes of Alaskan Bush People every Sunday on the Discovery Channel.