The 13th Season of 'Alaskan Bush People' Is Moving Forward Without Its Patriarch

The 13th Season of 'Alaskan Bush People' Is Moving Forward Without Its PatriarchBy Kori Williams
Sep. 27 2021, Published 4:39 p.m. ET
Back in Feb. 2021, star of the Discovery show Alaskan Bush People Billy Brown passed away from a seizure disorder. He was 68 years old. Since then, fans have watched the cast mourn his death and try their best to move forward. They want to know where he's buried, especially since the Brown family has moved around a bunch because of some family members' serious health concerns.
Now that the show has entered its 13th season, fans are also curious what this means for Alaskan Bush People. How will the family come together after such a huge loss, especially since this happened so recently after the wildfire that tore through their Washington home? Here's what we know.
Where is Billy Brown buried?
According to The Sun, Billy was cremated, and a service was held for him at Bergh Funeral Service in Oroville, Wash. on Feb. 22, 2021. But it's unclear what the family has done with the ashes since then. Some people choose to keep them in their homes. But there are other options, including placing them in a cemetery or scattering them.
Billy lived life on his own terms until the very end. He had health issues for a while before his death, and The Sun reports that he didn't follow his doctor's orders. They told him that living in the mountains wasn't a good call because the high altitude made it harder for him to breathe.
But it turns out that Billy's breathing trouble was due to a larger issue with his heart. Ami, Billy's widow, eventually had the tough task of telling their children that their father was not going to get better.
The 13th season of 'Alaskan Bush People' is dedicated to Billy.
Even though Billy is no longer with us, the show must go on, and on Sept. 19, 2021, the 13th season of Alaskan Bush People premiered. According to a post by Discovery, the whole season has been dedicated to the family's patriarch. "He was a trailblazer, and the family will strive to keep his dreams and sense of adventure alive for generations to come," the post said.
So far, fans of Alaskan Bush People are loving the latest season. One person wrote on Twitter, "They could survive anything." Someone else wrote that they're obsessed with the show and that it makes them want to "buy some land and disappear."
One interesting thing about the new season will be how Ami deals with all of this going forward. She's had her own health issues over the years, and it would make sense that her family is scared of losing her too.
Back in 2017, Ami was diagnosed with stage 3 lung cancer. The family moved from Alaska to Washington at that time in order to be closer to her doctors. Luckily, the family got the news that same year that her cancer was in remission.
You can watch Alaskan Bush People on Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on the Discovery Channel and on Discovery Plus.