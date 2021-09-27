The 13th Season of 'Alaskan Bush People' Is Moving Forward Without Its Patriarch

Even though Billy is no longer with us, the show must go on, and on Sept. 19, 2021, the 13th season of Alaskan Bush People premiered. According to a post by Discovery , the whole season has been dedicated to the family's patriarch. "He was a trailblazer, and the family will strive to keep his dreams and sense of adventure alive for generations to come," the post said.

“We were founded on faith, freedom, and family.” Billy forges a new path for his family on the season premiere of #AlaskanBushPeople tomorrow at 8p on @Discovery and @discoveryplus . pic.twitter.com/oKKtGgBXBp

So far, fans of Alaskan Bush People are loving the latest season. One person wrote on Twitter, "They could survive anything." Someone else wrote that they're obsessed with the show and that it makes them want to "buy some land and disappear."

One interesting thing about the new season will be how Ami deals with all of this going forward. She's had her own health issues over the years, and it would make sense that her family is scared of losing her too.