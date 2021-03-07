The Real Names of the Brown Family on 'Alaskan Bush People' Might Surprise You

You know Ami, Bear, Bam Bam, Bird, and Rain Brown as stars of the Discovery series Alaskan Bush People , but do you know those family members’ real names? Because some might surprise you.

The Brown family has been in the news lately, since patriarch Billy Brown died on Feb. 7 after suffering a seizure. The outdoorsman’s full name was Billy Bryan Brown, according to PopCulture , but his wife and some of his kids go by nicknames. Keep reading to learn more about other members of the Brown family.