The 'Alaskan Bush People' Relocated to the Lower 48 but Kept Their Name

Billy, the patriarch of the family, died of a seizure on Feb. 7. Bear Brown, one of his sons, announced the news on Instagram.

“We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved patriarch Billy Brown passed away last night after suffering from a seizure," Bear wrote. "He was our best friend — a wonderful and loving dad, granddad, and husband and he will be dearly missed. He lived his life on his terms, off the grid and off the land, and taught us to live like that as well."