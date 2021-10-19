‘Alaskan Bush People’ Mourn Their Beloved Dog, Mr. Cupcake

Fans all over are sending messages of love and support to the Brown family we’ve all grown to love on the Discovery series Alaskan Bush People . Ahead of Season 13 of the series, fans knew this would be a hard year for the family.

But fans didn’t know how challenging it would be until a recent episode involved a crisis with the family’s dog. What happened to Mr. Cupcake? Unfortunately, it’s not good news.

What happened to Mr. Cupcake on ‘Alaskan Bush People’?

Reality TV shows allow us to peek into the lives of people who live vastly different lives than we do. First, these shows followed celebrities. But since the docudrama reality TV has proven time and again to be successful, more shows were developed.

And that’s what introduced us to the Brown family. Airing on Discovery, the show follows a unique family who lives off the grid in Hoonah, Alaska. The show documents the interesting lives of Billy, Ami, Bear, Bam Bam, Bird, and Rain Brown — and their trusty, faithful dog, Mr. Cupcake.

Mr. Cupcake, a Belgian Tervuren, aka sheepdog, joined the family in 2015. He became a close member of the tight-knit family. He was a puppy when the Browns brought him into their lives, and he melted everyone’s hearts — including fans of the show.

He was also an official member of the family, even having his own bio on the Discovery channels official bios: “The newest, hairiest, and tenth member of the Brown clan is Mr. Cupcake, a spirited young pup who is eager for adventure and always looking for his next chew toy."

"Mr Cupcake has alerted us to a lot of bears. One of the scariest things that's happened is when he went after a bear because he thought it was a big furry friend." - Gabe Posted by Alaskan Bush People on Tuesday, November 17, 2015 Source: Facebook

Mr. Cupcake is known for “being intelligent, protective, and family-oriented. All of the Brown kids were excited about this newest member of the family, especially Bird and Rain.” In a clip from the Oct. 17 episode, fans learned of the devastating news that the family’s well-loved dog had died. In the scene, three gunshots were heard in the distance, which, according to the family, usually means there’s an emergency.

Bear and Rain ran as fast as they could, worried their dad, Billy, was having a medical emergency. Instead, they met up with their sister, Bird, who dropped to her knees crying. “It’s Mr. Cupcake,” she said. “I’m sorry. He’s … he’s gone.” When Bear asked what happened, Bird shared that she wasn’t sure what happened. “He just didn’t wake up,” she said.

