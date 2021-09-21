"Life Imitates Art": Director Adam Salky Talks Real-Life Elements in Netflix's 'Intrusion' (EXCLUSIVE)

Sometimes, being locked at home during a global pandemic isn’t exciting enough — so watching a movie about a home intrusion is one way to shake things up. Netflix 's newest thriller, Intrusion , focuses on a couple, Meera ( Freida Pinto ) and Henry ( Logan Marshall-Green ), who start a new chapter in a new town after Meera’s battle with breast cancer. But how much of Intrusion is a true story?

The secrets of their new town lurk behind the surface of the film, and Adam had a lot to share about the true stories behind Intrusion .

Distractify spoke exclusively with director Adam Salky to learn about the truth behind Intrusion. And while the premise of the film is grounded in a lot of reality, Netflix’s Intrusion takes a horrific turn when Meera discovers that she might be more alone than she thought after her and Henry’s new home has two break-ins in two days.

‘Intrusion’ isn’t based on a true story, but has many elements of truth.

While the script itself, written by Chris Sparling, isn’t a completely true story, Adam weighed in on one of the aspects that inspired him to work on Intrusion in the first place. “My best friend was diagnosed with breast cancer at around 35,” Adam shared in a touching moment. “I saw her completely change her life … to me, the film explores someone who's going on that emotional journey, but in the context of this really entertaining suspenseful thriller.”

So even though writer Chris’s inspiration for the story came from a different place than Adam’s, the truth in the story and in Meera’s journey is what brought him to Intrusion. This made Adam the perfect person to work with Freida behind the scenes. Together, they bring truth to Meera’s PTSD as both a cancer survivor and victim of a home invasion.

Adam explained, “Trauma and how we react to it and how we form our lives around it, or hide from it or contend with it in one way or another is really at the root of almost every film that I've ever made.”

