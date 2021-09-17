Do you need to be vaccinated for Comic-Con?

According to Comic-Con's website , the event called Comic-Con Special Edition will be held in San Diego from November 26–28, 2021. It requires all attendees to either show proof that they received all required doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, or a negative test for the virus, before they are allowed in.

Tests will need to have been taken within 72 hours before you go or it won't be accepted. On top of that, regardless of getting the vaccine or not, everyone who attends will have to wear a mask.

This Comic-Con event was originally supposed to take place in July 2021, but it was moved to November in hopes that in-person gatherings would be possible at that time.