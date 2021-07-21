Netflix's 'The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf' Is a Must-See for Anime Lovers

Netflix's 'The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf' Is a Must-See for Anime LoversBy Tatayana Yomary
Jul. 21 2021, Published 6:25 p.m. ET
Anime lovers are in for a real treat. The streaming platform has been making good on their promise to deliver various storylines, and anime is getting some more love. While most anime series to hit the platform have ties to Japan, Netflix’s newest sensation — The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf — is coming in a bit different.
Since The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf’s trailer is officially available to view, it’s only right that we give you a proper breakdown. Will it highlight the events of the main series, The Witcher? Will the anime be based on any books? Read on to get the 4-1-1.
Netflix’s 'The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf' trailer gives fans a taste of the adventures of Geralt’s mentor Vesemir.
Netflix’s The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf trailer is giving fans a brief look at the battles Vesemir will have to face.
For Vesemir (Theo James) — a veteran witcher of Kaer Morhen — his witcher days only serve two purposes: the ability to hunt monsters and being able to collect his coins along the way.
“Witchers are rogues without virtues, true diabolical creations worth only for killing. There is no place amidst honest men for them,” Vesemir says as he reads from a scroll.
Throughout the trailer, viewers are able to see just how far Vesemir will go to complete his mission. From forming alliances along the way to drinking special potions, Vesemir is a determined witcher with something to prove.
Deadline reports that the cast includes Tetra (Lara Pulver), Deglan (Graham McTavish), and Lady Zerbst (Mary McDonnell).
The outlet also reports that The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf is written and produced by Beau DeMayo. It’s co-produced by the main series' showrunner and executive producer Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, with Studio Mir’s Kwang Il Han as director.
'The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf' is about Vesemir having to tackle a new monster that forces him to confront his own demons.
Per Netflix’s logline, "The world of The Witcher expands in this anime origin story: Before Geralt, there was his mentor Vesemir — a swashbuckling young witcher who escaped a life of poverty to slay monsters for coin.
"But when a strange new monster begins terrorizing a politically fraught kingdom, Vesemir finds himself on a frightening adventure that forces him to confront the demons of his past."
As this anime will solely focus on Vesemir, it gives fans the backstory they need before seeing Vesemir again in The Witcher Season 2, per Polygon.
While the main Witcher series and video games are based on Andrzej Sapkowski's original Witcher Saga novels, Nightmare of the Wolf is the exception, per Pop Culture.
When will 'The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf' be available to stream?
Fans won't have to wait too long to satisfy their fix! The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf will be available to stream on Netflix on Aug. 23, 2021.
The news comes as The Witcher fans have been waiting for the Season 2 of the main series — which will be available to stream on Netflix Dec. 17, 2021, Pop Culture reports. The spinoff, The Witcher: Blood Origins, is also set to hit the platform in 2022.
The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf will be available to stream on Netflix on Aug. 23, 2021.