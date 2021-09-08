This Traumatic Incident Is Taking a Toll on Maci Bookout's Mental Health

Maci says she feared for her life when she witnessed the near-fatal gas station shooting. She told her friends in an episode of Teen Mom OG, "Y'all know me. There ain't s--t that scares me. I legitimately thought I was going to f--king die. I thought this is how it f--king ends.” Maci added, “I just want to be able to handle it."

Along with recurring nightmares and panic attacks since the incident, Maci is also triggered by loud sounds. Although Maci’s husband, Taylor McKinney, booked a girl’s trip to help Maci recover, the memories of that day continue to haunt her.

"I can't do sounds. Anything that is remotely related to sounding like a gunshot or a pop or anything is not good whatsoever. That's like true PTSD. Your body and your mind will go back exactly to where you were. Your psyche can take you there so quick,” Maci explained.

Despite seeing a therapist once a week, Maci says it’s hard to imagine ever going to a gas station again. The stress of recovering from the shooting only intensified her incessant feud with Jen, Larry, and Ryan, who were all fired from MTV after a world of drama unfolded at the Teen Mom OG reunion special.

See how Maci’s holding up in the Season 11 of Teen Mom OG on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST.