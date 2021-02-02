Maci Bookout's PTSD Is Part of Her 'Teen Mom OG' Season 9 Story

It's hard to say when the shootout happened, but according to Maci on Teen Mom OG, she was at a local gas station when she saw a shootout happen between a police officer and a criminal he had been chasing. On Oct. 30, 2020, there was a gas station shooting in Chattanooga, near where Maci lives with her family.

In that incident, an officer chased a car crash suspect, Brandon Keith Davis, to a gas station, where Davis was reported to have opened fire first.