Maci Bookout's PTSD Is Part of Her 'Teen Mom OG' Season 9 Story

Maci Bookout's PTSD Is Part of Her 'Teen Mom OG' Season 9 StoryBy Chrissy Bobic
Feb. 2 2021, Published 2:42 p.m. ET
Sometime during the Teen Mom OG Season 9 filming, Maci Bookout witnessed a shootout at a gas station near her home in Chattanooga, Tenn. While she hasn't spoken out about it much outside of the show, Season 9 will delve into what she experienced and how the ordeal might have impacted her mentally.
As Teen Mom fans know, the extent of Maci's storylines on the show usually involves Ryan Edwards, the father of her first son, and the issues they face co-parenting from a distance. The shooting brings a different aspect of Maci's life into filming, and because it happened during filming, it will be a big part of her storyline as Season 9 progresses.
Maci Bookout witnessed a shooting while filming 'Teen Mom OG.'
It's hard to say when the shootout happened, but according to Maci on Teen Mom OG, she was at a local gas station when she saw a shootout happen between a police officer and a criminal he had been chasing. On Oct. 30, 2020, there was a gas station shooting in Chattanooga, near where Maci lives with her family.
In that incident, an officer chased a car crash suspect, Brandon Keith Davis, to a gas station, where Davis was reported to have opened fire first.
Then, the officer responded by firing back as he took cover behind a parked car. In the end, the shots Davis sustained lead to his death. He had been wanted on charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, vandalism, and domestic assault. It's unclear if this is the same shootout that Maci witnessed, but it could very well be.
She will open up about having PTSD from the incident.
In the trailer for Teen Mom OG Season 9 that aired after the premiere, Maci is shown describing her experience with the shooting she witnessed firsthand. In the preview, she tells her husband Taylor McKinney, "I literally thought I was going to die."
The aftermath of how Maci deals with her own personal feelings of witnessing the crime will be covered in Season 9.
Where do Maci and Ryan from 'Teen Mom OG' stand now?
Another part of Maci's Season 9 storyline is about how she and her ex, Ryan, deal with potentially sharing custody of their son, Bentley. Right now, Maci maintains primary custody of Bentley and is open to allowing Ryan to see him for visits, but she also wants Bentley to see a therapist to work through his own issues regarding his father.
Outside of the show, Maci hasn't said much about Ryan either way, She does still follow him on Instagram, though, so if that's any indication of how things are going, then maybe she and Ryan have made some progress with their relationship. Then again, this is Ryan we’re talking about, and it might be quite a while before things really improve, if ever.
Watch Teen Mom OG on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.