Ryan and Mackenzie's 'Teen Mom OG' Scenes Are Uncomfortable Enough Without Kids

Ryan and Mackenzie's 'Teen Mom OG' Scenes Are Uncomfortable Enough Without KidsBy Chrissy Bobic
Like many of the stars of Teen Mom OG, Ryan Edwards has been on the show since the beginning, as he was Maci Bookout McKinney’s boyfriend in the original 16 and Pregnant docuseries. And although he hasn't made the best choices throughout the years, he remains an integral part of the show, which includes bringing his new wife, Mackenzie Edwards, into the fray, along with their growing family.
Because yes, even though Ryan has a slew of his own personal issues, he keeps having more kids and they continue to be a part of his storyline, even if he alternates between going to rehab, refusing to film, and popping up in his segments on the show. In part two of Season 8, Mackenzie is pregnant again with her second child with Ryan, leading some fans to wonder how many kids she has in all. And, more importantly, if they have plans to continue expanding their brood.
Who are Mackenzie Edwards' kids on 'Teen Mom OG'?
Before Mackenzie met and fell for Ryan, she had a son, Hudson, from a previous marriage. In 2017, she married Ryan in an infamous scene filmed for Teen Mom OG and then, in October 2018, they welcomed their first child together, a son named Jagger. In January 2020, Mackenzie gave birth to their second baby, a girl, who they named Stella.
Including Ryan’s son, Bentley, that makes four kids who could be in the house at any given minute. And, as Ryan has had his share of issues with drugs and the law in the past, it means that at times, Mackenzie has dealt with parenting on her own. Still, they seem to be sticking together despite everything and it honestly wouldn't be surprising if they have more kids in the future.
Ryan and Mackenzie both have kids from previous relationships.
Before Ryan and Mackenzie had kids together, Ryan came into the relationship with Bentley, who he shares with Maci, and Mackenzie had Hudson, who was a toddler at the time. When Mackenzie and Ryan first got together, there were rumors that Hudson’s father didn't support allowing his son to be filmed for the show.
Apparently, however, he changed his tune, because there have been times in recent episodes where Mackenzie and Ryan were shown with Hudson around. But, admittedly, things are never boring with this particular Teen Mom OG relationship. If they aren't having babies, they are warring with Maci and her husband, Taylor McKinney. Maybe that’s why MTV producers have tried to keep Ryan and Mackenzie around, for the sheer drama of it all.
'Teen Mom OG' continues to involve questions of Ryan's sobriety.
After MTV cameras filmed Ryan driving himself and Mackenzie to their first wedding, a small ceremony with Ryan’s parents, during which he appeared to not be sober, fans have kept a close eye on him on the show. During their second wedding, he was filming wanting to take shots before the event and now, in the back end of Season 8, fans and even Maci have speculated that he is using drugs once again.
Because Ryan himself hasn't come out to say as much, it’s all speculation at this point. Still, Ryan’s sobriety remains a focal point of his and Mackenzie’s storyline on Teen Mom OG whether there is merit to those concerns or not. But if there is any weight to the worries, then hopefully Ryan can work through his issues again with the help of Mackenzie at his side.
Watch Teen Mom OG on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.