Ryan and Mackenzie's 'Teen Mom OG' Scenes Are Uncomfortable Enough Without Kids

After MTV cameras filmed Ryan driving himself and Mackenzie to their first wedding, a small ceremony with Ryan’s parents, during which he appeared to not be sober, fans have kept a close eye on him on the show. During their second wedding , he was filming wanting to take shots before the event and now, in the back end of Season 8, fans and even Maci have speculated that he is using drugs once again.

Because Ryan himself hasn't come out to say as much, it’s all speculation at this point. Still, Ryan’s sobriety remains a focal point of his and Mackenzie’s storyline on Teen Mom OG whether there is merit to those concerns or not. But if there is any weight to the worries, then hopefully Ryan can work through his issues again with the help of Mackenzie at his side.

