The ‘Teen Mom 2’ Season 10B Reunion Was Filmed Months Ago, Which Explains a Lot

There is always something interesting going on in the world of the Teen Mom 2 parents. But, of course, we’re used to drama-filled seasons, and that’s why we look forward to the reunion shows. Cast members are grilled by each other, and stoking the flames are hosts Dr. Drew and Nessa Diab .

But these reunion shows can be a little confusing for viewers because the timelines don’t always make sense, especially if we follow the moms on social media. That’s why knowing when the Teen Mom 2 Season 10 reunion was filmed will clear a lot of confusion up.

When was the ‘Teen Mom 2’ Season 10 reunion filmed?

The Teen Mom 2 reunion show airs on MTV, usually in two parts because there’s always that much to catch up on. The hosts ask the moms about the drama that fans watched all season. They ask blunt questions to either clear the air or stir the pot. And it all makes for great TV.

However, for anyone who follows the moms on social media, where they’re all pretty active, sometimes the timeline doesn’t make sense. It can be confusing between the events of the show, what’s seen on social media, and what they talk about at the reunion.

But all of that confusion happens because the reunion show is often filmed months before it goes to air. For example, the Teen Mom 2 Season 10A reunion was filmed on October 29, 2020, according to Fansided. Unfortunately, the show had a pandemic to work around, so the reunion was a little different.

The sit-down was virtual, with each of the moms appearing on a video call from the safety of their own homes. At the same time, the hosts were safely distanced from each other in the studio. While the past reunions have all been in person, it creates a level of awkwardness that makes the show fun to watch. However, that same air of drama was still felt with all the distancing.

But Season 10B's reunion, which was filmed in May of 2021, according to The Sun, was a little less virtual, though it still featured plenty of social distancing measures. And since it was filmed months ago, that’s why some of the discussions the hosts had with Briana DeJesus and her then-boyfriend Javi Gonzalez didn’t make a whole lot of sense if you’re up to date on her love life.