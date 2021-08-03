Meet 'Teen Mom 2' Reunion Host Nessa Diab

Although Nessa Diab was born in California, she spent most of her childhood traveling back and forth to Saudia Arabia with her parents and two brothers. Once she graduated from high school, Nessa pursued a degree in mass communications at the University of California. Shortly after, she landed her first on-air radio gig.

It wasn’t long before Nessa caught the eye of MTV, which recruited her to join the cast of Girl Code. Since her television debut, Nessa has hosted several MTV reunions and after-shows and later launched her NBC series, Talk Stoop in 2018.

Along with building her professional resume, over the years, Nessa has also made her mark as an activist alongside her longtime boyfriend, Colin Kaepernick. But are Nessa and Colin still together? Are the two married?