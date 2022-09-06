Here's When 'Teen Mom: The Next Chapter' Was Filmed
When Teen Mom fans learned that neither Teen Mom OG or Teen Mom 2 were coming back in 2022, there was some major concern. But now that we know we are instead getting a combined show called Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, we can all rest a little easier. But when was Teen Mom: The Next Chapter filmed and where did the moms travel to make the new spinoff series?
The cast includes Cheyenne Floyd, Caitlynn Baltierra, Maci McKinney, Briana DeJesus, Leah Messer, Ashley Jones, and Amber Portwood. Since they all live in various parts of the United States, including West Virginia and California, you have to assume that MTV filmed the spinoff in their respective states. But there are other filming locations for Teen Mom: The Next Chapter to take note of.
When was 'Teen Mom: The Next Chapter' filmed?
Both Jade and Cateylnn shared Instagram posts about filming some parts of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. In June 2022, Jade shared videos on her Instagram Stories of herself and Maci filming together. She also shared videos with fellow co-star Briana.
When MTV announced the new series in May 2022, no cast or filming details were given, so it's likely that the first season filmed in May, June, and July of 2022, judging by social media posts from the cast.
Catelynn also shared Instagram posts in June 2022 with her Teen Mom co-stars. She added the hashtag #GirlsTrip to one of them with no mention of MTV. But it's safe to say that Cateylnn's post gives us a clear timeline of when she and the other moms were in the thick of filming.
Since MTV producers likely met with the moms before Catelynn and the others traveled together, the Teen Mom spinoff probably started filming each of the moms. Then, the moms likely traveled in June to film together.
Cheyenne's ex, Cory Wharton, shared some videos on Instagram in May 2022 that were reposted by a fan account. In them, Cory takes viewers through "a day in the live" of filming reality TV. If this was for Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, then it lines up with the filming schedule for the cast together in June.
'Teen Mom: The Next Chapter' fans want to know where it was filmed.
Jade's posts were from the Westgate River Ranch Resort & Rodeo in River Ranch, Fla. Although Catelynn didn't tag the resort in her photos on Instagram, you can clearly see it in the background.
And since Jade and Briana were spotted at the MTV Music & TV Awards in June 2022, cameras probably filmed some of that in California as well.
Unlike Teen Mom: Family Reunion, which was filmed almost exclusively at a San Diego, Calif. resort, it looks like this spinoff was filmed at the ranch in Florida and a handful of other locations as well. But if you want to stay at the Westgate River Ranch Resort & Rodeo, you can make a reservation on the resort's website.
You can stay in a lodge suite, a rail car room, teepee, glamping tent, cottage, RV, or even a standard tent outside. Rates for the latter start at $45 per night. For lodging, rates start at $127.20, and the prices go up from there for more upscale options.
Clearly, MTV picked a location for Teen Mom: The Next Chapter that's just exciting enough without being an overpriced resort.
Watch Teen Mom: The Next Chapter on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on TMV.