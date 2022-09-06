Here's When 'Teen Mom: The Next Chapter' Was Filmed

Both Jade and Cateylnn shared Instagram posts about filming some parts of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. In June 2022, Jade shared videos on her Instagram Stories of herself and Maci filming together. She also shared videos with fellow co-star Briana.

When MTV announced the new series in May 2022, no cast or filming details were given, so it's likely that the first season filmed in May, June, and July of 2022, judging by social media posts from the cast.