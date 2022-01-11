MTV is bringing fans a new spinoff of the Teen Mom franchise with Teen Mom: Family Reunion. The series will feature cast members from across various Teen Mom seasons and follow the mothers as they take some time away from their kids.The vacation is sure to feature all kinds of drama — and with the surprise return of Farrah Abraham, there’s no telling what may happen on the new show. But where exactly did the moms go for their luxurious vacation? Keep reading for everything you need to know about where Teen Mom: Family Reunion was filmed.Where was 'Teen Mom: Family Reunion' filmed?“Teen Mom has always been a family,” Maci says in a sneak peek of MTV’s newest reality series. “So, we decided to get everyone together.” Teen Mom: Family Reunion brings back several cast members from the original series for the ultimate reality TV vacation.\n\nIn the trailer for the new spinoff, fans can see their favorites from Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 — including Maci, Leah, Amber, Cheyenne, and Jade — arrive at the beautiful waterfront property where they stay for the filming of the show.We also get to see the ladies wakeboarding, kayaking, and ziplining, all while enjoying the gorgeous house where they’re all living. Given their luxe accommodations and the fun water activities they get to do, many fans are dying to know where exactly Family Reunion was filmed.According to The Ashley, Teen Mom: Family Reunion was filmed in beautiful San Diego, Calif. Although there are no confirmed reports on precisely where the cast stayed, the property appears to have pools, direct access to the marina, and private rooms that overlook a lake.\n\nBut the antics of the cast have been noticed by locals who weren't too happy about the presence of the Teen Moms. Residents near the filming location were reportedly horrified that their quiet town had become overrun by the MTV reunion.“They’ve set up these bright production lights all around the lake and they shine into residents' homes at all hours of the night,” a local resident told The Ashley. “At first, security was telling locals that they were filming a ‘family documentary.’” It soon became clear that that wasn't the case.The area’s Nextdoor community message boards were filled with angry people from the area surrounding the Family Reunion house. “We should all be embarrassed to have our community associated with this trash,” one person said.\n\nAnother linked to an article by The Ashley detailing a recent fight among the moms, with the message, “Unfortunately this is the trash they are encouraging to come to our nice, peaceful hidden gem.”We imagine the cast's noise levels also caused disturbances in the neighborhood. Aside from the boisterous partying, the trailer also shows a couple of explosive fights between the moms, especially after Farrah Abraham surprises the group by popping in on their vacation.\n\nTeen Mom Family Reunion premieres on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at 8 p.m. on MTV.