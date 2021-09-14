Kayla Sessler Is Still Fighting With Her Ex on 'Young & Pregnant'

Kayla is returning to the Teen Mom franchise in Season 3 of Young & Pregnant, and it looks like she has another baby on board. At the end of the teaser, Kayla confesses "So, I'm pregnant again."

This will be Kayla's third child, though she has not yet revealed who the father is.

Kayla has two other children who both have different fathers. Her son, 4-year-old Izaiah, she had with Stephan Alexander, while she shares her daughter Ariah with her fiancé, Luke Davis.