'Teen Mom 2' Alum Kailyn Lowry Quietly Had Another Child — How Many Kids Does She Have?

Fans surely remember Teen Mom 2 alum Kailyn Lowry. She was always one of the series' most standout and opinionated stars. Her reality TV journey began on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant when she got pregnant at age 17 with her now ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera. After having their son Isaac, she continued sharing her parenting journey on Teen Mom 2.

During her time on the series, Kailyn navigated romantic relationships as she continued to grow her family. The last child she publicly announced was her fourth son, Creed, whom she welcomed in 2020. But as of late, we've learned that the rumors were true: Kailyn was pregnant in 2022 with her fifth child! Finally, we have some details to share on the latest addition to her brood.

Source: Getty Images

Kailyn Lowry quietly welcomed her fifth son in 2022.

Kailyn is currently a mother of five. According to an article the US Sun published on Feb. 8, 2023, she gave birth to a baby boy on Nov. 20, 2022, with boyfriend Elijah Scott, per an insider. The insider added, “She has only told close family and friends." The baby's name has not yet been revealed.

Kailyn is also the mother of four other children from three different exes. She and Jo share 13-year-old Isaac, while she and her ex-husband Javi Marroquin share a 9-year-old son Lincoln. Kailyn welcomed sons Lux, 5, and Creed, 2, with her ex Chris Lopez. Her latest addition to the family is her first child with Elijah.

How long has Kailyn Lowry been with Elijah Scott?

It's unclear how long Kailyn has been with Elijah. However, they became Instagram official in May 2022 after Kailyn shared a photo of them in the kitchen. Given the timeline of when baby No. 5 was born, Kailyn likely got pregnant in early 2022, which suggests that her relationship with Elijah started much earlier than May.

Source: Instagram / @kaillowry Kailyn soft launched her relationship with Elijah on Instagram in May 2022.