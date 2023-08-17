Home > Television > Reality TV > Teen Mom 2 Jenelle Evans' Son Ran Away From Home — Here's the Truth About His Disappearance Fans were concerned after former 'Teen Mom 2' star Jenelle Evans' son ran away from home. Read for the truth about his disapperance! By Pretty Honore Aug. 17 2023, Published 1:15 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@j_evans1219

It seems like it was only yesterday when we were introduced to the second generation of cast members on MTV’s long-lived reality series Teen Mom 2. Since then, three out of four teen moms have left the show. Leah Messer is still associated with the franchise, but Kailyn Lowry, Chelsea Houska, and Jenelle Evans have all moved on.

Article continues below advertisement

Kailyn has taken on a career as a podcast host while Chelsea started a home design business with her husband, Cody. They’ve managed to avoid the tabloids since they stepped away from the series. Jenelle, on the other hand, is still making headlines. In August, Jenelle’s eldest son, Jace, ran away from home. He returned home safely shortly after, but his stunt sparked speculation about the former teen mom’s parenting.

Article continues below advertisement

Former ‘Teen Mom 2’ star Jenelle Evans’ son Jace ran away from home. Read for details on his disappearance.

In mid-August 2023, it was confirmed that Jenelle’s son, 14, had gone missing. Luckily, it didn’t take long to find him. Jenelle shared the good news with fans via a statement to TMZ: "Jace has been found and is safely at home with Jenelle and his family, thank you to the Brunswick Co. Sheriff's Department and to everyone else for their concerns.'"

"As a boy mom, kids can act up and rebel as I'm sure the majority of us all once did as kids too,” Jenelle’s statement continued. The reality TV star also shed some light on why her son ran away in the first place. According to Jenelle, she took away Jace’s phone after he got in trouble at school. “That's when he decided to run off,” Jenelle explained, adding, “Jace is a good kid and we're not dealing with anything that most families don't deal with while raising children.”

Article continues below advertisement

Not long before Jace’s disappearance, Jenelle and her husband aired out some of their marital issues on social media. However, Jenelle maintained that Jace’s behavior had nothing to do with their home life.

Article continues below advertisement

Jenelle continued: “This has absolutely nothing to do with my situation with David, we do not argue in front of our children or fight in front of our kids. This is a teenage boy being a teenager mad that we decided to take his phone away." News that Jace had run away from home came only a few months after Jenelle and her mom, Barbara's years-long battle for custody of Jace finally came to an end.

Article continues below advertisement

After a years-long custody battle with her mom, Jenelle Evans got custody of her son Jace.

If you thought the beef between Tupac and Biggie was bad, you must not know about Jenelle and Barb. Back when Jace was first born, Jenelle was struggling with drug addiction. As a result, her mom took custody of her son — marking the beginning of their ongoing feud. Jenelle revealed that Barb had surrendered custody of Jace in May 2023 and they seemed like one big happy family. But, amid Jace's disappearance, Barb claimed that Jenelle had taken Jace off the ADHD meds prescribed by his doctor.