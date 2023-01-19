Jenelle Evans Claims Producers "Begged" Her To Join 'Teen Mom: Family Reunion'

There are some Teen Mom stars you never forget, no matter how long they've been gone from the franchise. And Jenelle Evans is easily one of them. So, as fans do, many wondered why Jenelle isn't on Teen Mom: Family Reunion when the second season premiered on MTV. To be fair, she wasn't part of the first season, but in a TikTok Live that Jenelle streamed on Jan. 19, she shared some details fans may not have known before.

Why isn't Jenelle on 'Teen Mom: Family Reunion'?

According to Jenelle on her TikTok Live, she was asked to join Season 2 of Teen Mom: Family Reunion. This comes as news to fans. Many hadn't considered her in the running for the series because of her exit from Teen Mom 2 in 2019 after her husband David Eason shot and killed their family dog under claims of the animal trying to bite their then 2-year-old daughter in the face. But, Jenelle said in her video, producers "begged" her and approached "three different times" about being on the show.

Source: Instagram / @j_evans1219 Jenelle and her husband, David Eason, left 'Teen Mom 2' in 2019.

"They were like, 'we can fly you first class,'" Jenelle said on the live stream. "They wanted to pay me... It was chump change... I cannot believe the girls signed for that much. It's not worth it." While Jenelle didn't share how much money she was offered to be on Teen Mom: Family Reunion, she did add that she felt producers just wanted to use her "for ratings."

Jenelle told her TikTok followers about MTV's 'Teen Mom' contract details.

Jenelle said in her TikTok Live that the money in Teen Mom shows isn't what it used to be anymore. She also said that, while she didn't want to "say too much," she feels that social media influencers get paid more than what she was offered to be on Teen Mom: Family Reunion. "If I posted two promo videos, that would equal what they would have paid me," Jenelle said during the stream.

She also said that the contract she was asked to sign, had she agreed to be part of the Teen Mom spinoff, was longer and more in-depth than the ones she had to sign for both 16 & Pregnant and Teen Mom 2. "They wanted me to sign something that said that I can't complain about filming [and] I can't physically fight with people," she said. "You can't post on social media while you're there… For them to add more rules to the rules they already had in place, I was like, Hell nah.'"

Jenelle wants to get into public speaking now that she's not on 'Teen Mom.'

While Jenelle apparently doesn't have any plans to return to MTV, she doesn't want to stop sharing her story of being a teen mother. When someone in the comments section of the live stream told Jenelle that she should go into public speaking, she admitted that speaking at high schools is something that has been on her mind a lot.