Dr. Cheyenne Bryant: Farrah Abraham's Return "Helped the Group" on 'Teen Mom: Family Reunion' (EXCLUSIVE)

Though the stars of Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 have a lot in common as young parents and as reality stars, the ladies have largely kept to their respective shows over the years. There haven't been many crossover moments in front of the cameras, but that's about to change when Teen Mom: Family Reunion debuts on Jan. 11.

The spin-off series will bring cast members from both shows to one place as they work through their emotions with the help of life coach Dr. Cheyenne Bryant.