'Teen Mom: Family Reunion' Is About to Show How Dysfunctional This "Family" Is

'Teen Mom: Family Reunion' Is About to Show How Dysfunctional This "Family" IsBy Chrissy Bobic
Dec. 7 2021, Published 4:47 p.m. ET
Shows in the Teen Mom franchise are always rumored to be on the brink of cancellation. What's one way to ensure the public retains interest in these young moms and all of their drama? To bring another spinoff into the fold, of course. Enter Teen Mom: Family Reunion, the 2022 answer to all of your Teen Mom needs.
The series follows a handful of moms from the franchise who meet at a resort and stay under the same roof as they bond, fight, and learn a little about themselves. Will there be drama? Yes. Can we expect verbal brawls between moms who have never gotten along on or off TV? Of course. But the important thing most fans want to know is when Teen Mom: Family Reunion premieres.
When is the 'Teen Mom: Family Reunion' premiere date?
Teen Mom: Family Reunion premieres on MTV on Jan. 11, 2022 at 8 p.m. EST. Stars from both Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 will join together in the eight-episode series. The main cast includes Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood, Cheyenne Floyd, Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus, Jade Cline, and Ashley Jones.
According to MTV, the cast will come together in "the mother of all vacations" as they "connect with one another and celebrate their unique bonds during a unique getaway, with fun, sun, and new friendships."
And because some of the moms are on shows with each other that others aren't on, cliques are bound to form right away.
Is Farrah Abraham part of the 'Teen Mom: Family Reunion' cast?
Farrah isn't on the official cast list for Teen Mom: Family Reunion, but she will make an appearance at some point to stir up trouble. Farrah originally left Teen Mom OG in 2018 after disputes with producers about her burgeoning adult entertainment career. On Dec. 5, 2021, she spoke to TMZ and teased all of the drama that'll kick off once she makes her grand entrance.
"I just warn others to keep their hands to themselves," Farrah said. "Do not sneak-attack a woman, and do not gang up on a woman, because I don't handle that too well, so that's kind of what happened to me." She added that "people should not physically attack you," essentially promising the kind of drama that Teen Mom fans live for.
'Teen Mom: Family Reunion' isn't the only 'Teen Mom' spinoff in 2022.
Although Teen Mom: Family Reunion is the spinoff fans expect in 2022, it's not the only one they'll get. MTV also announced the arrival of a spinoff called Teen Mom: Girls' Night in, starring Amber Portwood, Catelynn Baltierra, Cheyenne Floyd, and Maci Bookout.
In each of the 10 episodes, the moms will watch old episodes of Teen Mom 2 and give their commentary of the other moms' lives.
Teen Mom: Girls' Night in premieres on Jan. 11, 2022 at 9 p.m. EST. Every week, viewers will get to watch Teen Mom: Family Reunion and the Girls' Night in spinoffs back-to-back in a two-hour block. Does it get any better than that for Teen Mom fans?