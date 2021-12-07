Cheyenne and Zach From 'Teen Mom OG' Are Prepared to Marry in the Not-Too-Distant Future

While the wedding is still a ways away, Cheyenne still has her eyes on the prize. In an Instagram highlight reel labeled "Wedding Sh*t," the Teen Mom OG star is still planning for the ceremony in full force as she searches for stationery designs for her invitations, flower arrangements, and finding out what her prospective guests would enjoy more at a wedding.

Teen Mom OG airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.