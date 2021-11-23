Mackenzie McKee's Dad Has a Close Bond With His Grandchildren on 'Teen Mom OG'

Judging by Instagram, it doesn't look like Jaxie lives with Brad. But it's possible that Mackenzie allowed him to leave for a visit back home with the rest of her family.

Because of Brad's health problems, it wouldn't be surprising if Mackenzie decides to pack up and move back home herself sooner or later. But for now, viewers will have to continue tuning in to find out.

Watch Teen Mom OG on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.