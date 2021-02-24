'Teen Mom OG' Star Mackenzie McKee Was by Her Sibling Whitney's Side as She Gave Birth

Fans of Teen Mom OG have been following Mackenzie McKee since she joined the series following Bristol Palin's departure from the show in August 2019. Viewers have seen her grow her family, the ups and downs of her marriage with Josh McKee, and the passing of the family's matriarch, mother Angie Douthit, who died in December 2019 from cancer.

In February 2021, the Teen Mom star took to social media to celebrate her niece's birth. Her sister Whitney Osborn gave birth to a baby girl, Eliza.