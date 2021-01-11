Zendaya Has Five Older Siblings That Come From Her Dad's Previous Marriage

Although she's not even 25 yet, Zendaya has already proven herself to be a gifted actress and a fascinating celebrity. As fans learn more about her, some have also started asking questions about her family, which includes five older siblings that all seem incredibly proud of the Euphoria star's success. Thankfully, Zendaya also has a massive support system that keeps her grounded as she becomes an A-list celebrity.

Kazembe, meanwhile, works as her manager and tries to act in her best interest in every situation. Kazembe is also the father of all of Zendaya 's siblings, although Claire is not their mother. They are from a previous relationship, which makes them half-siblings and explains why they are all older than she is.

"She would introduce them to the arts, guide them through the language of Shakespeare, and show them the wonders of nature outside city life — all things that they wouldn’t have experienced otherwise," the actress explained. "Watching her was magical; it instilled within me a true appreciation of and devotion to the importance of education. If I wasn’t in entertainment, I’d be a teacher in a heartbeat — guaranteed!"

Before diving into her siblings, it's important to first understand who the actress's parents are. Zendaya was born in 1996 to Claire Stoermer and Kazembe Ajamu Coleman. Claire is a former elementary school teacher from Oakland, California, and, more importantly, she is the house manager for the California Shakespeare Theater. In an interview with Teen Vogue , Zendaya explained that her mother's job showed her the importance of both teaching and the arts.

Who are Zendaya's siblings?

Zendaya has five siblings. She has three sisters: Katianna, Kaylee, and Annabella, and two brothers: Austin and Julien. None of her siblings appear to have public-facing social media profiles, but Zendaya has shared pictures of the family on occasion. She's also discussed them in the press and explained the way that her relationships with them have informed who she is.

"I look up to my big sister and realize the influence she’s had on me and making me a better person," the actress said in a 2015 interview with Time. "Having such a big, grounded family, I realized as you get older how important that is." Because all of her siblings are older than her, Zendaya also has a number of nieces and nephews that she appears to love dearly.

In interviews, the Euphoria star has discussed the ways in which she attempts to be a positive role model for her siblings' children. "Honestly, I think about my little nieces and my little nephews first," she said when discussing the best way to respond to criticism. "Because one day they’re going to have Twitter and they’re going to have Instagram, and I’m going to be like, 'This is how you handle it, kids.'"