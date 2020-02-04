We All Want to Know Who Zendaya Is Dating — but She Won't Tell

Euphoria's Zendaya is basically the queen of Hollywood. Not only has she killed it in every role she's ever been cast in (and gotten to kiss Zac Efron!), but she's been a firm advocate for better diversity in Hollywood.

But while she's been busy doing literally everything she can fit into her already-cramped schedule (including a second season of Euphoria), she still finds the time to date — while keeping everything secret, of course.