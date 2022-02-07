Did Tom Holland and Zendaya Just Buy a $4.1 Million Dollar House Together?!

A source revealed, “They are over the moon about the property and getting their first home together. … They are very much in love and wanted their first home to be in London where Tom grew up. Everyone is thrilled for them.” For fans of the couple who think they’re moving a little too fast, they starred in Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017, which was in production throughout 2016. In total, they’ve been in each other's lives for about six years!