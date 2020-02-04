OK, Now We're Positive That Zendaya and Jacob Elordi Are Dating

While Zendaya and Jacob Elordi's characters on Euphoria definitely don't get along, they seem to spend a decent amount of quality time together IRL. If you aren't familiar with the show, Zendaya plays Rue, a drug-addicted teen who's in love with her BFF Jules, while Jacob plays Nate, an evil football player who manipulates young women, including Jules.

Basically, they're polar opposites, and butt heads in every single way imaginable.