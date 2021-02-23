'Teen Mom OG's Cheyenne Floyd Comes From a Blended Family

Ever since Cheyenne Floyd first appeared on Teen Mom OG back in Season 7, she has been pretty transparent about her family life outside of the show. Because she wasn't part of the franchise from the start like most of the other moms, though, Cheyenne has had a lot of catching up to do in terms of letting fans know who she is, why she was relevant enough to be added to the roster of young parents, and who her own mom and dad are.

Cheyenne was originally on MTV's Are You the One? where she met future baby daddy Cory Wharton. Later, she competed on The Challenge, and after she and Cory reconnected after the birth of her daughter, they formed a co-parenting relationship.

Once she was cast on Teen Mom OG, she and Cory flirted some more, but eventually left that part of their relationship in the past. Now, Cheyenne is looking ahead with her on again / off again boyfriend and the father of her unborn son, Zach Davis.