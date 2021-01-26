'Teen Mom OG': Did Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis Secretly Marry?

The last time we saw Cheyenne and Zach together was back in 2018 on Teen Mom OG. After fighting about Cheyenne prioritizing her relationship with her daughter’s father, Cory Wharton, the couple split up. She was trying hard to keep Ryder’s needs first and make sure that her and Cory’s parenting relationship stayed strong even if she had a boyfriend.

At first, Zach seemed pretty cool with the close bond between Cory and Cheyenne, but as time went on, it was evident that he wasn’t.