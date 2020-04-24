Decorate With Flowers on 'Animal Crossing' With These DIY Recipes

Animal Crossing: New Horizons players who have downloaded the latest update are enjoying some additional features and rewards attached to the game's Nature Day celebration, which goes on until May. Along with the addition of plant merchant Leif , who introduced flowering shrubs to the game, players can earn additional Nook Miles performing tasks like decorating their island with flowers. Here are a few ways to beautify your home and landscape with flowers in Animal Crossing.

If you customize the tulip surprise box you can get Peach and Daisy pic.twitter.com/Dlei2HrwNx

There is also a furniture set that includes an item constructed from each of the eight flower species. The items include:

No matter what plants are native to your island, there are DIY recipes that incorporate each species. For example, there are floral wreath recipes for every species of flower, combining several colors into a door decoration you can use for your own house or give as a gift to your villagers.

While planting with flowers is certainly one way to decorate, it's by no means the only way, and not exactly what Tom Nook is getting at by challenging you to "decorate with flowers." Rather, he likely wants you to complete some of the many DIY recipes that allow you to transform the flora on your island into furniture and other decor elements like wreaths to hang on doors.

How do you get more DIY recipes?

If you don't have too many floral-themed DIY recipes, there are a few ways you can collect recipe cards that you may not be exploiting to their full benefit. There are several ways you can discover new recipes, such as in message bottles that wash ashore each day, and within present boxes hanging from balloons that float across the sky. You will also learn quite a few recipes from other villagers.

Sometimes your animal neighbors will run up to you to offer a recipe card or send them in the mail, but you can increase the number of DIY recipes in your arsenal by making frequent visits to them in their homes.

Often, when villagers are in their houses rather than wandering about, you'll find them hammering away at their workbenches. Engage them in conversation and they'll always tell you what they're making and offer to teach you how.

Isabelle will also sometimes share recipes in her morning announcements, and Tom Nook may occasionally offer you one. And, finally, nearly every Mystery Island Tour you take will net you one message bottle on the beach containing a DIY recipe.

[Life Advice] Sometimes you can spot message bottles washed up on the beach. I've heard some folks say they've found letters and DIY recipes inside. I can't think of a better reason to seek them out and pick them up! pic.twitter.com/exrjU90dKF — Tom Nook (@animalcrossing) March 25, 2020