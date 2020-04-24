Twitter user @directedbyrian (real name: Jessica) posted to Twitter in hopes to buy some turnips on April 24, according to BuzzFeed, and she received an extremely unexpected Direct Message from none other than Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood.

Apparently, Jessica is a huge fan of the actor, so she invited him to her island, he got to meet her friends, sell some turnips, and pick fruit, free of charge. Needless to say, Frodo plays Animal Crossing, and it's a big freaking deal.