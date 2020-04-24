These Celebs Are Totally Addicted to 'Animal Crossing' Right NowBy Lizzy Rosenberg
Updated
To survive intense bouts of boredom amid the coronavirus quarantine, almost everyone out there has indulged in some sort of "guilty pleasure," and for many, that guilty pleasure happens to be Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The Nintendo Switch video game, which was released at the end of March, has garnered tremendous amounts of attention gamers, including several celebrities.
If you're looking to trade a few turnips with some big Hollywood names, hit up these celebrities on Animal Crossing — they definitely have a few extras to spare.
Elijah Wood
Twitter user @directedbyrian (real name: Jessica) posted to Twitter in hopes to buy some turnips on April 24, according to BuzzFeed, and she received an extremely unexpected Direct Message from none other than Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood.
Apparently, Jessica is a huge fan of the actor, so she invited him to her island, he got to meet her friends, sell some turnips, and pick fruit, free of charge. Needless to say, Frodo plays Animal Crossing, and it's a big freaking deal.
Chrissy Teigen
I am gonna axe this guy and throw him in the river, weighing him down with his own eggs https://t.co/ZAFh5ymCmO— chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 2, 2020
Anyone who follows Chrissy on Twitter is well-aware that mom of two has predominantly been spending her time in quarantine trading fruits in real life, and virtually, via Animal Crossing.
Her tweets about the video game are seriously hilarious, especially after encountering a serious conflict with a Zipper T Bunny — if you see him, make sure to give him Chrissy's best.
Guy Fieri
It comes as no surprise that Food Network icon Guy Fieri plays Animal Crossing and that his island is called FlavorTown, according to NerdBot. He took to Twitter to discuss his latest findings in the game, saying: "I’m here on Flavortown Island checkin’ out a joint run by local legend, Tom Nook! Unlike the homes around here, you won’t have to take out a loan to afford these dishes." If we could get Guy's Dodo Code, we would in a heartbeat.
Lil Nas X
It comes as no surprise that trap-country god and Gen Z icon Lil Nas X plays Animal Crossing. The 21-year-old musician is always up-to-date on the latest and greatest pop-cultural trends. About eight weeks ago, he posted a photo of himself to Instagram with the caption, "um, so, u wanna play animal crossing?" and the answer is "yes." Of course we want to play Animal Crossing with Lil Nas X.
Mark Hoppus
Blink-182's lead vocalist, Mark Hoppus, literally performed the band's greatest hits while live-streaming his Animal Crossing gameplay, according to NME, and apparently, it was a glorious sight to see. If you didn't catch the live stream for yourself, Mark performed a handful of throwback Blink songs, from "Wasting Time," to "Apple Shampoo," and trust us, it was punk rock AF.
See? Celebrities truly are just like us. There are so many big-name Hollywood stars out there currently sitting in their PJs, eating chips, and playing Animal Crossing... and it's really making some of us feel better about sitting inside playing video games all day.