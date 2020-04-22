How to Make an 'Animal Crossing' Orchard (That Isn’t Infuriating to Harvest)

As you continue to craft the perfect island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons , you may have discovered that selling fruit (specifically, fruit that is not native to your island) is an easy way to get yourself some extra Bells. Whereas catching fish and bugs is definitely a fun way to spend your island time and make some money, selling fruit is almost entirely passive. All you have to do is shake your trees every few days, pick up the fruit, and bring it to Nook’s Cranny to pocket that sweet cash.

Considering the fact that each piece of foreign fruit will net you a cool 500 Bells, plenty of Animal Crossing players have decided to create sprawling orchards on their islands. If you’re looking to do the same, there are a few things you need to know first. Here’s how to create the best Animal Crossing: New Horizons orchard layout .

‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ — orchard layout guide

When you first start out, you may be tempted to plant your fruit trees super close together in order to maximize both space and output. There are two big reasons why that’s a pretty bad idea, though. First of all, fruit trees need at least one empty space on every side in order to grow large enough to produce fruit. If they don’t have enough space, they’ll stay saplings forever, and you’ll never be able to harvest them.

Secondly, planting trees super close together (even allowing for the one space on all sides rule) makes it incredibly difficult to actually harvest your fruit. If your orchard is too compact, you’ll spend the majority of your time trying to navigate around your trees and looking for fruit to pick up (which is obstructed by — you guessed it — more trees).

Source: Reddit

That being said, we’ve found that the optimal orchard layout is to plant fruit trees with at least two spaces between them, going both horizontally and vertically. We’ve found that leaving three spaces between works out great, especially if you stagger the rows. That looks something like this in a 12x5 grid (with Xs representing trees and Os representing empty spaces): OOOXOOOXOOOX

OOOOOOOOOOOO

OXOOOXOOOXOO

OOOOOOOOOOOO

OOOXOOOXOOOX

Obviously, that takes up quite a bit of space, so it may not be ideal for all players. However, when you unlock the terraforming tools in the game, you can (somewhat) easily level some of your cliffs to make more orchard-y areas.