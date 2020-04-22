Don't Worry, Rover Is Coming to 'Animal Crossing: New Horizons'

But that doesn't mean the cat villager doesn't have some crazy things to say. With his blue fur and deep red pupils, Rover has become a meme in the Animal Crossing fandom.

"I promise, I'm not crazy!" is what Animal Crossing villager Rover promises as he sits himself down across from you in the opening moments of the game.

Who is Rover on 'Animal Crossing: New Horizons'?

Fans of the Animal Crossing franchise will recognize him from the original game for the GameCube. Rover is the first animal you meet in the game, who comes over to sit across from you on your train ride into town. Rover's purpose in most of the games is to help the player set the correct date and time as well as their gender, name, and appearance. This is also when the player sets their character name and the name of their town.

Source: Twitter

Once the player's information is set up, Rover says he will then call his friend, Tom Nook, to set the player up with a place to stay in the new town they're traveling to. This can only be done once during the game, and can't be changed unless the player resets the file. Rover rarely makes an appearance again in the game, except for the occasional visit to The Roost, where he will make small talk with the player.

But this roaming cat's few moments across from you in the game have been a running joke for fans of the franchise. Maybe it's the wide eyes, the way he sits across from you on the train, or the fact that his text is the only text you can manipulate within the first few minutes of the game, but setting up your character and town can lead to some pretty funny conversations with Rover.

ANIMAL CROSSING BETTER BRING BACK ROVER OR ELSE ILL pic.twitter.com/ZXZ6ZbQ84J — papa (@DEVILWIIFE) April 21, 2020