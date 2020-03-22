Is Your 'Animal Crossing: New Horizons' Tent Fated to Stay Put?

With that in mind, it's more important to find the best place at first to get your tent all set up. Check around the island, look for the best area with the most access. It's going to cost you a pretty penny later if you change your mind about where it's sitting. And with how much labor it can take to rack up 30,000 Bells, especially with real-world time limitations, it might just be a better idea to leave your tent where it is, anyway. It's not that important to move, right?