Catch up on Sable’s Sad Backstory Before Playing ‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’

The first several times you approach her, she makes it clear that she has no intention of becoming your friend. But if you persist, Sable will eventually come around and tell you about her past. She’ll start to tell you the sad story of her childhood. When she and Mabel were young, their parents died, leaving Sable to raise Mabel all by herself. The seamstress also reveals that the first thing she ever made was a pair of gloves for Mabel, who had gotten frostbite on her claws.