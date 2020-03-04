We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
animal-crossing-sable-backstory-new-horizons-1583350506360.jpg
Source: Nintendo

Catch up on Sable’s Sad Backstory Before Playing ‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’

We’re still a few weeks away from the release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, but if anything, there’s more hype than ever. If you find yourself unable to focus on your real life because you just can’t wait to start terraforming your island and crafting furniture, you’ve come to the right place. We’re here to temper your excitement — if only slightly — with some sad information you might not know about Sable the hedgehog. Sable’s backstory is sad, but also quite touching.

‘Animal Crossing’s Sable has a backstory that some fans might not have heard before.

Unless you’ve played every Animal Crossing game, you might have absolutely zero knowledge of Sable’s backstory. In fact, it’s entirely possible to have played through previous Animal Crossing titles and still missed out on the info. That’s because Sable typically starts each game being pretty standoffish.