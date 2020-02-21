You Can Use Your Favorite amiibo in 'Animal Crossing: New Horizons'

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is right around the corner, and thanks to Nintendo's lengthy Direct presentation today (Feb. 20), we finally got a chance to learn additional details about the upcoming Switch title. During the stream, we learned about some of the activities we can take part in while traversing the island, how the game will work with multiple users on Switch, and one very important detail: it will support all those Animal Crossing amiibo figures you may have been stockpiling.

The half-hour presentation went over how using amiibo will work in detail, but most importantly, you should know that you may want to start dusting off your collection and start getting them ready to go for when March 20 arrives. It's finally time to bring them out of retirement, because you're going to be hitting up the island resort of your dreams soon, and you're going to need your animal friends to keep you company while there. Here's everything we know about their in-game functionality.