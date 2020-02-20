There's Finally a New 'Animal Crossing: New Horizons' Nintendo Direct

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo Direct presentation will be broadcast on Thursday, Feb. 20 at 9 a.m. ET or 6 a.m. PT. It will run for about 25 minutes, so make sure you have some time to check out about a half-hour's worth of content. If you can't be around during those times, you can always watch it when it's uploaded to Nintendo's YouTube channel. You'll be able to watch it and rewind and fast-forward as much as you prefer then, as well as link to it to share with your friends.