We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
screen-shot-2020-02-19-at-50648-pm-1582150036091.png
Source: Nintendo

There's Finally a New 'Animal Crossing: New Horizons' Nintendo Direct

By

Animal Crossing fans have plenty to look forward to. At long last, there's an official Nintendo Direct scheduled to go over several new, in-depth details about everything related to Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the Nintendo Switch exclusive headed to the system in March. This pre-recorded presentation is meant to give would-be buyers a glimpse into the wide world of Animal Crossing and everything the first Switch entry will have to offer. If it's anything like previous games, that'll be a lot.

Since we're inching ever closer to Animal Crossing: New Horizons, fans have been asking incessantly for Nintendo to reveal additional details about the game for a few weeks now. The Direct should answer the questions many still have about the game and what it'll be like, with around 25 minutes of content that'll be available to view after the live presentation conclude as well. How, where, and when can you watch it? Don't worry, we've got you covered. 