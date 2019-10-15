You'll Be Able to Catch Forbidden Pokemon in 'Pokemon Go' This Month

If you're an avid Pokemon Go player, chances are you've heard the app is celebrating Halloween for a full two weeks this month, starting Wednesday, Oct. 17. And aside from the debut of the new Shiny Yamask, as well as the ability to catch some costume-wearing Pokemon, Pokemon Go players will have the opportunity to catch the elusive Forbidden Pokemon . So if you're looking to catch Spiritomb for yourself, here's how you can go about doing it.

What is the Forbidden Pokemon in Pokemon Go and how does one catch it? An encounter with the Forbidden Pokemon (which is also known as Spiritomb) is an incredibly rare occurrence, according to Bulbapedia, however, it’s no shock that Spiritomb is coming out to play on Halloween. To be honest, the Forbidden Pokemon is the perfectly creepy character that every scary celebration quite literally needs.

Like I said, the concept of Spiritomb is truly bone-chilling. It takes no physical body , however, users will see it in the form of a small rock, according to Bulbapedia. This rock is known as the Odd Keystone. Spiritomb is actually made up of a collection of 108 spirits that were trapped in the rock due to "misdeeds" they committed several years ago. Some of these imprisoned spirits are up to 500 years old. Spooooky.

Catching Spiritomb definitely won’t be easy. Considering the fact that Spiritomb is entirely comprised of repressed ghosts, it’s safe to assume catching the Forbidden Pokemon will be a real challenge. When the Halloween event starts on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. PDT, check for a “spooky message” via your Special Research, according to the Pokemon Go website. There, you will see a challenge to catch the elusive Pokemon.

Right now, there is not too much information regarding where you will be able to find Spiritomb during the Halloween event, what the challenge will be like, or what he even looks like. All I know for certain is that you will want to go into it with enough phone battery, Pokeballs, and fighting energy. Facing angry trapped spirits is something you’ll want to be over-prepared for.

Oh, and did I mention the Pokemon Go Halloween event will include costumes and candy? Yes, you heard that loud and clear, folks — Pokemon Go is incorporating the best parts of Halloween into the game, by dressing up Pokemon as other Pokemon. While Bulbasaurs might be dressed as Pikachus, and Sparrows may be disguised as Pidgeys, some Pokemon might actually wearing costumes of themselves, like the Pikachu dressed as a Pikachu, below. It’s meta, it’s adorable, and TBH, I need them.

In terms of sweets, any and all trainers will receive a double candy reward when any of their Pokemon hatch, transfer, or evolve during the event. And while it’s unclear how you’ll receive this double candy, it’s really all I want in life.