Is Beloved Villager Tortimer Dead in the New 'Animal Crossings' Game?

If you’re a fan of the Animal Crossings franchise, you are undoubtedly already counting down the days until New Horizons comes out. You probably can’t wait to catch some bugs, check out the new crafting mechanic, and (obvs) invest your turnips in the Stalk Market. We’re certainly not trying to put a damper on anyone’s excitement about the game, but there’s something you should probably know: The beloved villager Tortimer might be dead in the new game.