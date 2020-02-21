We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
animal-crossings-tortimer-1582318289583.jpg
Source: Nintendo

Is Beloved Villager Tortimer Dead in the New 'Animal Crossings' Game?

By

If you’re a fan of the Animal Crossings franchise, you are undoubtedly already counting down the days until New Horizons comes out. You probably can’t wait to catch some bugs, check out the new crafting mechanic, and (obvs) invest your turnips in the Stalk Market. We’re certainly not trying to put a damper on anyone’s excitement about the game, but there’s something you should probably know: The beloved villager Tortimer might be dead in the new game.

Is Tortimer dead in ‘Animal Crossings: New Horizons’?

Now, before anyone freaks out, you should also know that Tortimer’s death has not been confirmed by Nintendo. But, well, while people were watching the new Nintendo Direct, they noticed something disturbing. If you look closely, you’ll see a gravestone on the island: