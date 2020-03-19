No, 'Animal Crossing: New Horizons' Has Not Been Delayed

Those who have been waiting months for the game's release are obviously disappointed. Some have even opted to refuse the order and are choosing to download the game digitally instead, so they can play it the day it's released.

This is likely due to Amazon's recent decision to prioritize orders of medical and high-demand household supplies. The online retailer has seen a dramatic increase in these products due to people self-isolating and ordering online instead of going to physical retailers amid the COVID-19 outbreak.