Already Messed up Your 'Animal Crossing: New Horizons' Island? Here's How to Reset

And so, when it comes to resetting your island for whatever reason, well, the game doesn’t really like it. It’ll let you do it, but you have to jump through some hoops first. There’s no way to delete your save file within the game, but you can choose from two other reset options. First, you can restart your character. In order to do this, hit the Minus button. Save, and then go to the Main Menu. Once there, hit the Minus button again, navigate to Save Data and select “Delete Resident Registration.”