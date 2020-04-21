Who Would Want Rusted Parts? You Would, If You're Playing 'Animal Crossing'

While you will amass rusted parts more quickly this way, and Gulliver will maybe learn a little about self-sufficiency (only to forget it again next week), there are two consequences when you don't help him put his communicator back together. First, you won't get the thank you gift he sends the following day once he gets back to his shipmates.

hello i can confirm if you don't give gulliver back his comm parts they turn into rusted parts the next day. pic.twitter.com/szx2kjUung

Second, you will delay obtaining the coveted golden shovel recipe, which players only earn once they've helped Gulliver 30 times. Since he only shows up once a week, that means it will take you far longer than 30 weeks of play to earn the golden shovel recipe card, which allows you to make a much stronger shovel.

(Please don't ask us why golden tools are stronger. It's a malleable metal that's terrible for tool-making, but if you're looking for realism from a game where you can shake trees to get money and furniture, we truly don't know how to help you.)

A third consequence, if you have a heart anyway, is that is doesn't feel good to ignore Gulliver all day. But hey, maybe it'll help that bird learn his crew maybe isn't the nicest bunch of folks to sail with.

And that's everything you need to know about how to get rusted parts and why it's better to hang onto them than sell them!