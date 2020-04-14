If You Can't Get Enough 'Animal Crossing' Fashion, You're Gonna Love the Label Challenge

Whether your passion lies in gardening, home decor, fishing, or fashion, Animal Crossing has plenty to keep you busy for hours. For players who can't wait to run to Able Sisters every morning to see the latest clothing on sale, the game has a third Able sister you're going to want to meet. Label, aka Labelle, has been in prior generations and she's back in Animal Crossing: New Horizons with the Label Challenge.

In New Horizons, it seems Label has struck out on her own again, though she is still on good terms with her sisters, to restart the Labelle label.

If you never played City Folk but were introduced to Animal Crossing with the New Leaf version for the Nintendo 3DS, you might have heard a recap of this saga by befriending Sable. In this version of the game, Label works the accessories counter of the shop.

As they got older, Label and Sable had a falling out, and Label skipped town to become a fashion designer. Under the tutelage of designer Gracie, Label reinvented herself as Labelle and was estranged from her siblings for many years. Through the course of gameplay, you learn Label has been writing to Sable to patch things up, leading to a little jealousy on Mabel's part. Eventually, if players pursue the story, they help all three Able sisters reconcile.

Before we get into Label's challenge to players on New Horizons, it feels important to get into the Label Sisters' backstory. Truly, these hedgehogs should get their own Lifetime series. The three Able sisters lost their parents when they were very young, according to backstory players could hear from befriending Mabel and Sable in Animal Crossing: City Folk. As the oldest, Sable had to take care of both middle child Label and baby sister Mabel, who you interact with most while clothes shopping in the game.

As is the case with most island visitors, Label usually appears randomly, and only after players have reached a certain point in gameplay. They will have to first establish a permanent location for Label Sisters and purchase a certain amount of clothing from the shop, after which point Label may pop up in the plaza looking for fashion inspiration. That's where you come in.

Talk to Label to start the Label Challenge.

Label will give you a very short spiel on who she is and give you a challenge. Handing you one clothing item, she will specify a "look" she wants you to complete, inspired by the article of clothing she has given you. It could be a "work outfit," something formal, or even a costume. If you don't have the right stuff in your closet at home, it's usually a good idea to pop by Able Sisters and see if they have anything you can work with.

After changing into your look, return to Label for her assessment, and if she deems your look à la mode, you'll get two rewards in addition to the item she handed you at the start of the challenge. You'll get another piece from her Labelle line, plus some Tailor Tokens, which can be redeemed at Able Sisters for any article under 3,000 bells. Clearly, playing the Label Challenge really helps you expand your character's wardrobe, since you can earn up to three new pieces each time you see Label in your town.