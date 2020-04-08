How to Make the Best Custom Designs in 'Animal Crossing: New Horizons'

Having the ability to create your own designs has always been one of the greatest features in Animal Crossing games, but New Horizons took it to the next level, offering even more ways to DIY your own clothing.

In previous games, players had the option to make their own design, which they could then either wear, display as artwork, or use as wallpaper or flooring. Wearing the design would mean it repeated on the back and the front as a tank top, working best for prints that were easily repeated.