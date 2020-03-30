Here's Everything You Need to Know About "The Stalk Market" in 'Animal Crossing'

Turnips are sold in groups of 10 and while you can eat them, it's not the best use of your money. Instead, you should hang onto them and check with Timmy and Tommy each day to see what the purchase price for turnips is that day. You have a week — that is until 5 a.m the following Sunday — to sell your stock before it rots, so there's some risk and time constraint involved if you want to turn a profit on your investment.