Save Your Bugs for When Flick Comes to Your Island in 'Animal Crossing: New Horizons'

Fans of Animal Crossing: New Horizons have already poured countless hours into the peaceful sim game, catching virtual bugs and fish to pass the time. Since the game follows real time, there's something new for players every day, encouraging them to log on daily.

There are a variety of characters who will visit your island for a day, whether it's a new camper visiting or someone selling goods. Flick is one of these characters — here's why fans are anxiously awaiting his arrival to their island.