Inside Guy Fieri's Road to Becoming One of the Biggest Faces of Food Network

Doesn't it feel like Guy Fieri went from being the champion of The Next Food Network Star to one of the biggest faces of Food Network overnight? The 52-year-old is extremely successful in the food industry, between his plethora of addicting shows on Food Network and slew of popular restaurants around the globe.

But he hasn't been famous forever, which is why there have been questions raised about how he got his start. Scroll down for everything we know about Guy's road to success!

How did Guy Fieri get his start?

So it turns out, Guy Fieri became famous for winning a game show! That's right, although he was already a restauranter before winning, he was crowned the champion of the second season of The Next Food Network Star in 2006.

Winning that show really kick-started Guy's career, as he scored a six-episode cooking show called Guy's Big Bite because of it. The series ran from 2006 until 2016, airing nearly 200 episodes throughout its whopping 19 seasons.

But Guy's Big Bite wasn't the only series that made the bright personality such a household name. His second (and arguably most popular series) Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives premiered in April 2007 and is still airing new episodes to this day. Yes, Guy has been touring the world showing us some of the greatest restaurant bites for 13 whole years, and to be honest, we don't see that show coming to an end anytime soon.

Some of the other popular shows that he's hosted or appeared in over the years include Dear Food Network (2007-2009), Ultimate Recipe Showdown (2008-2010), The Best Thing I Ever Ate (2009-2011), Guy Fieri's Rock 'n Road Show (2011), The Best Thing I Ever Made (2011-2012), Rachael vs. Guy: Celebrity Cook-Off (2012-2014), Guy's Grocery Games (2013-present), Guy's Ranch Kitchen (2017-2018), Guy's Family Road Trip (2017), Guy & Hunter's European Vacation (2016), and Tournament of Champions (2020).

Guy is also prominent in the restaurant world, having owned three locations of Johnny Garlic's, a California Pasta Grill, and one Tex Wasabi's before he became famous. He also now owns a number of successful restaurants that blossomed after his big TV win in 2006 until now.

During a Food Network interview in 2016, he opened up about his stardom from The Next Food Network Star, and revealed he's extremely humbled by his success. "I keep in touch with my friends that I was on Season 2 with — most of them — and I think about where it’s taken me and the opportunities it’s given me, and I’m very humbled," Guy said a few years back.

"I mean, it’s probably the most-amazing thing besides, you know, having my family. It’s mind-blowing. I mean, it’s really mind-blowing, and to see the opportunities that are coming available to all these young chefs that are trying out for this, I wish them all the best, and I thank Food Network," he added. "I think Food Network has done a tremendous job at fortifying the world with a true exposure to the life of food in all different facets."