Kayla and Luke Have Been Through a Lot Together on 'Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant'By Chrissy Bobic
Nov. 23 2021, Published 1:31 p.m. ET
Just when you thought Kayla Sessler had it all together on Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant, Season 3 tells a different story. Kayla reveals during the season that boyfriend Luke Davis cheated on her when she was pregnant with their daughter. To make matters worse, Kayla decides now is the perfect time, a couple of years after the fact, to get her revenge.
In one episode of the Teen Mom spinoff, Kayla leaves a family event to take a drive with an ex — a drive she says did not result in sex. But what's this? In the trailer for the Season 3 finale of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant, Kayla says she's pregnant. Again. And if there's any truth to that, it could mean even more drama for Kayla and Luke, which neither can afford right now.
Is Kayla Sessler pregnant on 'Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant'?
In the preview ahead of the Nov. 23, 2021 episode of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant, Kayla tells the camera, "I'm pregnant." We then cut to a scene in which Kayla asks Luke if he thinks the baby is his. But now, months after filming ended, is Kayla actually pregnant?
Her social media gives no indication that she's expecting her third child. It's possible that Kayla was pregnant for a brief time during filming, but that she lost the baby early on. Or, she was wrong about her pregnancy when she filmed Season 3.
There's also the possibility that the preview is a total red herring. It's not unusual for reality show promos to be a tad misleading. Maybe Kayla says she's pregnant in the preview because she thinks she might be, but it turns out she isn't.
Either way, it doesn't look like Kayla and Luke had another baby together since filming ended and Kayla certainly doesn't appear to be pregnant now.
Kayla and Luke's relationship hits an all-time low in Season 3.
Until now on Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant, Kayla and Luke had a solid relationship. But after Kayla reveals that Luke cheated on her when she was pregnant and after she admits she still hasn't forgiven him, things take a turn for the worst. She admits to meeting up with an ex. And although Luke's family thinks she hooked up with someone else, she denies it.
They aren't in a good place by the end of the season. But by all accounts, it looks like Kayla and Luke are still together after Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant. Luke posts about Kayla pretty often on Instagram, and fellow vast member Brianna Jaramillo shared some Instagram photos from what appears to be a Los Angeles reunion. Luke and Kayla are together in one of the pictures.
Most fans are rooting for Kayla and Luke to move past their issues and work through it all for the sake of their relationship and their kids. They started out Season 3 with Luke's plans to adopt Kayla's son Izaiah from her previous relationship. Clearly, they want to keep their family together.
Watch Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST on MTV.