Is Kayla Sessler About to Break Up With Luke Davis? 'Teen Mom' Fans Are Worried

"I'm a 100 percent done with him at this point," Kayla Sessler proclaimed mysteriously in a teaser of the Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant season finale.

Season 2 of the popular reality drama revolved around her struggles to reconcile with her ex-boyfriend and the father of her first son, Stephan Alexander. Meanwhile, her seemingly idyllic relationship with Luke Davis III took the wrong turn as well. Who was Kayla referring to in the segment? Is she still together with Luke?