We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
are-kayla-and-luke-still-together-young-and-pregnant-2-1582657615050.jpg
Source: Instagram

Is Kayla Sessler About to Break Up With Luke Davis? 'Teen Mom' Fans Are Worried

By

"I'm a 100 percent done with him at this point," Kayla Sessler proclaimed mysteriously in a teaser of the Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant season finale. 

Season 2 of the popular reality drama revolved around her struggles to reconcile with her ex-boyfriend and the father of her first son, Stephan Alexander. Meanwhile, her seemingly idyllic relationship with Luke Davis III took the wrong turn as well. Who was Kayla referring to in the segment? Is she still together with Luke? 

Are Kayla and Luke still together, or are the 'Young and Pregnant' stars about to break up?

A recent episode of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant cast new doubt on Kayla's relationship with Luke. The mother of two sacrificed her life in DeKalb, IL, moving to Dubuque, IA instead, where the talented basketball player could pursue his life-long dream and gain more recognition in his chosen field. 